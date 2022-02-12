Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $143.00

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $113.71. 230,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,724. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

