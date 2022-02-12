Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Price Target at $105.93

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 31,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $3,339,879.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,741,293 shares of company stock worth $706,355,160. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,882,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $15,483,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.