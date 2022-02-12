Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $702.69

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $702.69.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $509.10 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $567.67 and a 200-day moving average of $636.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

