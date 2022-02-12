Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vivid Seats.
Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.
In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 in the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
SEAT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 624,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.