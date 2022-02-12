Brokerages Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAT. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

SEAT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 624,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

