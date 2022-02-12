Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 231,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

