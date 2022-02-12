Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.92 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

