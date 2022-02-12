Brokerages Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGO. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,940. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

