Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE BYD opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $985,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

