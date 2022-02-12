Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

SO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.79. 8,139,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,271. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

