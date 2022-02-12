Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.85. Boeing posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $677,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $212.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49. Boeing has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.