Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce sales of $208.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.60 million to $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $808.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.50 million to $810.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $881.34 million, with estimates ranging from $869.10 million to $896.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

KTOS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

