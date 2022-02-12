Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.46, for a total transaction of $551,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,321 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.