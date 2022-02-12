Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Post $3.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.31. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $15.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $20.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

