Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,076. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $452.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

