Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $573.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

