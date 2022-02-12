Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 92,502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 74,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.