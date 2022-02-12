Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,388,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,147,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

