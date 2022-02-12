Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

