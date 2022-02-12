Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 10,179 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

