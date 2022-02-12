Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

TSLX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

