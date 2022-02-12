BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 455 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.15) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

