Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $46.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BRLXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

