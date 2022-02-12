Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $46.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.32.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of BRLXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.50.
Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boralex (BRLXF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.