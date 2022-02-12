Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Get Bombardier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.28.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.