Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$2.85 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.28.

BDRBF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

