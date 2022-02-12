BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

BOK Financial stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

