BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 6.2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 4,122,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,174,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at about $4,690,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.