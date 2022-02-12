BMO Capital Markets Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$25.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.
RIOCF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.