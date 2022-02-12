BMO Capital Markets Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$25.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOCF. upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

RIOCF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

