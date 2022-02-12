BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$75.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.27.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$69.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

