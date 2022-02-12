BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Xencor stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Xencor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 193,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

