bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $6.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.87 million, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. 1,356,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

