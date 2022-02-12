Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BLBD stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,699.30 and a beta of 1.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
