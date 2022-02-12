Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1,699.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blue Bird by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Blue Bird by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

