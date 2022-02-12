Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Raymond James

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BE. Susquehanna began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.32.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

