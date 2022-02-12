BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:MYI opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
