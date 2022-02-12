BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:MYI opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 157.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

