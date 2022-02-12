BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

