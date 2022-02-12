BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.