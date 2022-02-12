BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MUC opened at $13.71 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

