Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 334.6% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.78. 118,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

