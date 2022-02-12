Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BTT opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

