BlackRock Inc. Has $39.39 Million Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,562,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,851 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $39,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $986.17 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

