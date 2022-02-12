BlackRock Inc. Has $36.77 Million Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $36,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,387,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

MT opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

