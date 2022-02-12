BlackRock Inc. Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

