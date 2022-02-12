BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $37,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioAtla by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BioAtla by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BioAtla by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioAtla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $411,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,387. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BCAB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

