BlackRock Inc. Acquires 13,132 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of SeaSpine worth $37,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $439.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

