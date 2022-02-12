BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BGY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.