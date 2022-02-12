BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BGY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

