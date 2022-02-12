Bionic (BNC) Market Cap Tops $18,852.73

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Bionic has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bionic has a total market cap of $18,852.73 and approximately $87.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00312797 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005915 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.58 or 0.01222588 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bionic Profile

Bionic (CRYPTO:BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

