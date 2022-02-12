Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BIO traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $629.80. 505,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,524. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.30.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

