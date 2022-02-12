Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

