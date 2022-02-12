Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

XAIR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $226.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.64. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

