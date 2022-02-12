Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 197,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,967,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLEE opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

