Berkley W R Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Marlin Technology worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

FINM opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Marlin Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

