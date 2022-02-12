Berkley W R Corp Buys 25,000 Shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.43% of African Gold Acquisition worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,753,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

AGAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

